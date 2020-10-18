A British man has suffered serious after he was shot in the face in the Costa del Sol resort of Marbella in Spain.

The man is fighting for his life in hospital, it is understood that five other British nationals have been arrested by Spanish police in connection with the incident.

They were held near the scene of the shooting, in a street called Avenida del Prado in Nueva Andalucia, a popular residential among ex-pats in the area, which forms part of the municipality of Marbella. The alarm was raised by a member of the public who said a fight was occurring and a man had been injured after a firearm was used.

The man is currently being treated at the Costa del Sol Hospital, his condition late on Saturday night was critical, he has not yet been named.

This a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

