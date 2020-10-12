SPECIAL police force set up to tackle squatting in Marbella.

The plan was announced on Tuesday by Mayor Ángeles Muñoz. She said that while squatting isn’t currently a major problem in the town, it is important to be proactive and provide reassurance, particularly for owners of second homes who may live abroad.

The special force will comprise of 30 officers from the Prevention Unit and the Administrative Police, working in collaboration with the National Police and Foreign Residents Department, in an aim to support residents with lodging complaints and accessing information and advice about sqatters.

The force plans to liaise regularly with relevant local associations such as estate agents, property administrators and neighbourhood associations. It will also establish ‘at-risk’ areas for squatting which require increased surveillance.

As reported in Sur, Mayor Muñoz said: “In short, it is once again a question of being ahead, living up to what is demanded of us and offering a quality service to our residents and visitors.”

