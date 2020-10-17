New Zealand’s PM wins election in a landslide after the country halts spread of Covid.

Jacinda Ardern won Saturday’s general election, and as polls closed and 70 per cent of votes counted, her centre-left Labour Party has won 49 per cent of votes.

-- Advertisement --



This is sufficient to secure its first majority of seats in parliament since 1996.

The centre-right National Party has only a quarter of the vote, the main opposition party’s second-worst tally in its 84-year history.

Leader Judith Collins said although it hads been a disastrous night “three years will be gone in the blink of the eye. I say to everybody, we will be back”.

It would appear voters have rewarded Ardern, 40, for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic after the country halted the spread of the killer virus with a short, strict lockdown and border closures.

The country has recorded just 1,883 cases and 25 deaths.

It’s not clear whether Arden’s Labour Party will govern alone or will form an agreement with the Green Party – which is set to win around eight per cent of the vote and gain seats.

This would secure a left-wing ‘super-majority’.

New Zealand is currently at the lowest level of restrictions with no limits on gatherings and social distancing merely recommended.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Zealand’s PM wins election in a landslide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!