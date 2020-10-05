New Zealand have yet again, beat the horrific virus!

New Zealand beats COVID-19. The country went into lockdown when the country first began experiencing cases. The PM Jacinda Ardern told the country to go into lockdown which lasted till the end of May. The disease looked as if it was completely gone but reappeared again in August. The second wave

-- Advertisement --



The second wave of the virus hit New Zealand in August in the city of Auckland, where the population of the city went back into a strict lockdown for just under three weeks. Jacinda Ardern has been very successful in her decisions throughout the pandemic. The country has had 1,855 cases with 1,790 recoveries and only 25 deaths.

Due to their strict instructions from the government, they have a small number of deaths compared to many other countries in the world. New Zealand have declared the restrictions in Auckland will be dropping slowly in a bid to return to normality as well as keeping the virus at bay.

Lastly the country has 40 active cases in a population of 5 million. The country has strict entry laws, and everyone will receive a COVID-19 test upon arrival. Travellers will have to quarantine for fourteen days as a preventative, just in case you have the virus but symptoms have not shown yet.

Thank you for reading this article, “New Zealand beats COVID-19”. We are happy for New Zealand to have had such few cases and deaths throughout the whole virus. Hopefully they can maintain their numbers like they have done, and continue with their normal lives. For more up-to-date news from around the world, visit the Euro Weekly News website.