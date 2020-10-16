A RACE row has erupted after teenagers demanded a Black Lives Matters message should be posted in a disused phone box in their home town of Wiltshire.

-- Advertisement --



Urchfont, near Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire has a population of around 1,000 people, but it has become the setting of an international race row.

Teenagers have accused ‘village elders’ of ‘racism’ after they prevented the youngsters from posting messages supporting the BLM movement.

Urchfont Parish Council was asked by a group of young people, upset by the death of George Floyd in America if they could use the box to create ‘a historical information point’.

The teenagers who went down all appropriate channels, have been told the plan has been rejected by five votes to three.

Emily Kinnaird told the meeting, ‘Me and my friends thought it would be beneficial if Urchfont showed its support for the Black community.

‘I think it is important to use education to raise awareness of racism especially in predominantly white Wiltshire.’

However, a majority of the local council claimed, ‘The telephone box should be used only for local community purposes, as such this proposal covering the wider issue of racism should be rejected.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Black Lives Matter … Just not in Wiltshire, according to local teens”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.