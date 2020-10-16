Almost 100 Towns in Andalusia have over 500 cases of Coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants

Granada becomes the first Andalusian capital to exceed the rate of 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the last 24 hours, 536 new positives have been reported, which is a record for the city. Added to this the alarming that the contagion rate among young people currently exceeds 1,000 cases.

Among the municipalities with large populations and with outbreaks are, in addition to Granada capital, Linares (Jaén) with 57,414 inhabitants and a rate of 691.5 cases; Écija (Seville) with 39,873 inhabitants and a rate of 835.2 cases and Arahal (Seville) with 19,526 inhabitants, which currently has a rate of 650.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andalusian President, Juanma Moreno, has announced the taking of new measures to stop the advance of the coronavirus in Andalusia after the increase in positives detected in the community. The communities of Utrera and Arahal, had already requested restrictions for the population due to the increase in detected cases.

The Junta de Andalucía have agreed the voluntary screening of rapid antigen tests in the municipalities of Almodóvar del Río in Córdoba, Los Villares and Jamilena in Jaén, Sierra de Yeguas and Villanueva de la Concepción in Málaga and El Arahal in the province of Seville. The tests have been carried out on a random sample, selected by epidemiological criteria of incidence of the disease and representative of the population.

