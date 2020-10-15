Queen sums up how we’re all feeling in four words

AS London, Essex and York along with other parts of the UK are told they’re facing stricter lockdown rules, the Queen stepped out for her first royal visit in seven months.

-- Advertisement --



She joined Prince William for a joint engagement, visiting the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury.

Unsurprisingly, the pandemic was a big talking point during the morning event, and the Queen managed to sum up how we’re all feeling in just four words.

While chatting to Professor Tim Atkins, who coordinated the responses to both the Novichok poisoning and coronavirus, she referred to Covid as,

“this horrible new thing”

The Queen has been in lockdown just like the rest of the country, and her oldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus.

Her daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex is currently self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

She delivered a moving and rare public address, praising NHS heroes and telling people across the Commonwealth “we will meet again”.