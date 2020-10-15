THE Queen carries out first public engagement since start of the pandemic after leaving the royal grounds to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

-- Advertisement --



Accompanied by grandson Prince William, the pair, who were not wearing face masks, visited the lab in Porton Down near Salisbury, to officially open the new Energetics Analysis Centre.

The Queen arrived by helicopter in her first time meeting members of the public away from Windsor Castle, where the 94-year-old moved into after leaving Buckingham Palace due to the coronavirus back in March.

The Duke of Cambridge arrived by car as the royals met scientists involved in highly classified research and analysis aimed to provide the UK with protection against criminal and terrorist threats.

Thorough safety measures and precautions were taken ahead of the visit to protect the Queen against coronavirus, with all 48 within the facilities, or expected to come into close contact with the monarch and duke, tested for Covid-19.

Social distancing was also followed.

Thank you for reading this article “The Queen carries out first public engagement since start of pandemic”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!