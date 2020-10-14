Wales has put a ban on travellers from parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have high rates of coronavirus from this Friday.

Mark Drakeford, Wales’ First Minister, said the move was needed “to prevent the spread of infection within Wales” and elsewhere in the UK. It follows a row with Boris Johnson over whether localised areas of England should have travel restrictions. Mr Drakeford had written twice in recent weeks to Boris Johnson asking for travel to be restricted in and out of areas with high levels of transmission in England. The Welsh Minister said he was “determined to keep Wales safe” and the evidence suggests Covid-19 is “moving from east to west across the UK and across Wales.”

He said: “As a general rule, it is concentrating in urban areas and then spreading to more sparsely populated areas as a result of people travelling. Much of Wales is now subject to local restriction measures because levels of the virus have risen and people living in those areas are not able to travel beyond their county boundary without a reasonable excuse. This is designed to prevent the spread of infection within Wales and to other areas of the UK.”

