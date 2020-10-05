Wales could start quarantining visitors from UK ‘Covid hotspot areas’, the health minister has announced.

Vaughan Gething confirmed in a press conference that the Welsh Government is considering imposing self-isolation restrictions on people travelling to Wales from other parts of the UK with high levels of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



First Minister Mark Drakeford previously contacted the Prime Minister urging him to introduce travel restrictions for people living in areas of England that have been placed under local lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks.

“We have quarantine regulations for international travel. So for some of the hotspot areas in the north of England, the North East and North West, and the West Midlands, if they were other countries or territories, we would have quarantine regulations for them to return to the UK,” said Gething at the briefing.

He said the restrictions would only apply to high risk areas, and added that “we’re having to consider how we use our power to protect lower-prevalence areas of Wales but at the same time, we don’t want to take a whole-nation approach”.

Gething said Boris Johnson didn’t reply to the First Minister’s letter regarding travel restrictions, although in an interview with BBC Wales, the PM said that he didn’t want to enforce such restrictions.

Thank you for reading this article “Wales could start quarantining visitors from UK ‘Covid hotspot areas'”

Euro Weekly News continues to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!