Police to fine 20 rubbernecking motorists

POLICE shocked as 20 ‘rubberneckers’ filmed the aftermath of a horror crash with their mobiles.

Cops are furious at the drivers who slowed down to film the accident in Essex with one hand and told them to expect a letter and fine.

The motorist involved in the crash had a very lucky escape from death after the Audi they were driving was rear-ended by an HGV, then forced underneath the trailer of a lorry in front.

Miraculously, the driver of the Audi managed to escape from the car without any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Road Policing Unit Tweeted on Monday, October 12, “Thankfully the driver of this car hit from behind by an HGV on the #A13 earlier wasn’t seriously hurt.

“To the 20 or so drivers who drove by one-handed to film it with your phones not watching the road ahead, keep an eye on your mailbox as we’ll be in touch.”

