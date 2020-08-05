WATCH: Reckless Idiots Film Own Car Crash in Spain’s Tenerife

“Bájate de aquí y baja los porros, anda” 📹 Graban su propio accidente



📍 Hoy | Tenerife. Carretera de La Centinela pic.twitter.com/UspWxDkZ62 — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 3, 2020

A pair of idiots have become a social media sensation after a video of them crashing whilst driving recklessly went viral on twitter.

The two men, whose identity has not been disclosed, drove at wild speeds along a highway in Tenerife and shortly after overtook a motorist. This is when the driver lost control and they suffered an accident. The accident was because of his reckless driving and the immense speed that the vehicle was travelling.

Luckily neither of the men nor the cyclist was injured. This accident could have been much worse but thankfully there were not many cars on the road at the time. For now, it is unknown whether the two men were under the influence of either alcohol or narcotic substances, but from their behaviour in the video, it seems like a probable option.

At the end of the video after the two men crash, it seems as if they are carrying some type of illegal substances, as the man filming can be heard saying “get the joints, get the joints”. The police in Tenerife has opened up an investigation and will try to find the culprits of this reckless act.