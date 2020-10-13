Tesco shoppers furious

TESCO shoppers have been left furious after discovering that the deal to exchange Clubcard points for Avios is coming to an end.

Avios is a rewards scheme by International Airlines Group and allows customers to get discounted flights and other travel benefits.

Tesco Clubcard users get one point per every £1 you spend on groceries, and £2.50 worth of vouchers can currently be converted into 600 Avios.

If you had 6,000 Avios (£25 worth of Clubcard vouchers), you can use them to get a return flight to Paris from London in October, excluding a £35 fee.

But the partnership between Avios and Tesco is ending on January 18 next year, meaning you’ll no longer be able to exchange your Clubcard points for Avios from this date.

Shoppers have lost their minds on Twitter, with one user writing: “@Tesco I can’t tell you how many years I have been automatically having my #Clubcard points converted to #Avios #Airmiles to spend on flights with #BritishAirways… a looonnggg time!

She added: “That’s why I shop in #Tesco How on earth did you lose that?? What reason is there to stay?”

While another added: “Why would you collect Tesco Clubcard points if you can’t convert them to Avios? This is awful news.”