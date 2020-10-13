A ‘Gold Summit’ called by cabinet ministers for tomorrow will determine if Greater Manchester and Lancashire On Edge of Tier 3 Alert.

A “Gold Summit” meeting is to held tomorrow where ministers will discuss whether Greater Manchester and Lancashire should be reclassified and put on “very high” alert. The governments top scientists will be present to offer advice and guidance to the cabinet team. If it is decided a change is to be made, it would put both areas into Tier 3 of the government’s new lockdown system.

A source said, “It may not mean Tier 3 restrictions are imminent, but a Number 10 source tells me they are very ‘concerned’ about Greater Manchester and Lancashire so discussions at the top need to take place.”

Greater Manchester, along with many Northern cities, has been on ‘red alert’ for the last 3 weeks due to large rises in cases of coronavirus.

