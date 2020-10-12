The latest figures come as Boris Johnson announced measures that will put parts of England into a Tier 3 lockdown requiring pubs and betting shops to close.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 50 today as Boris Johnson revealed the new lockdown restrictions for the UK. The number of new daily cases jumped by 13,972 over the last 24 hours making it one of the highest daily tolls since the start of the outbreak.

Earlier the UK’s coronavirus hospital death increased by 43 – the highest rise on a Monday for four months. Yesterday, health authorities confirmed there were 12,872 new infections and 65 deaths. The PM warned that there are more people in hospitals with COVID-19 than when the country first went into lockdown.

Making a statement in the Commons, the Prime Minister said, quote: “This morning, the deputy chief medical officer set out the stark reality of the second wave of this virus. The number of cases has quadrupled in the last three weeks, there are now more people in hospital with Covid than when we went into lockdown on March 23 and deaths are already rising.”

