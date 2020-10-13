Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special postponed due to coronavirus

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Christmas special filming has been postponed due to coronavirus after crew members tested positive for the virus.

The festive version of the hit show was due to start filming today, just days after musician and comedian Jon Courtenay won the competition.

In a statement from a Britain’s Got Talent spokesperson, they confirmed the news: “As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all Government guidelines.”

Jon Courtenay was announced as the winner of the talent show and scooped £250,000 and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

However, the show was not without controversy this year with over 20,000 viewers complaining about former BGT winners Diversity performance that paid tribute to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

