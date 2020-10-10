Winner of Britain's Got Talent 2020 Crowned

Britain’s Got Talent fans finally found out the winner of the 2020 series tonight after months of waiting due to the coronavirus pandemic halting television production across the globe.

-- Advertisement --



Jon Courtenay has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 after a nail-biting final. The fourteenth series of the ITV talent show ended with a bang tonight (October 10) as viewers picked Jon as the champion.

Jon beat nine other acts in the spectacular final that aired on ITV on Saturday night, with choir Sign Along With Us coming in second and comedian and entertainer Steve Royle third. Asked how he felt, Jon stammered: “I was trying not to think about it because I am really bad at hiding disappointment. This morning for the first time, this sounds really dramatic, but I woke up with an idea for a song for the Royal Variety Performance.

Video courtesy of BGT: Twitter

Simon Cowell missed tonight’s live final and has been too unwell to record a video message. Britain’s Got Talent‘s fans were left outraged with five out of the ten finalists being magicians. One fan joked: “Might as well call this Magicians’s Got Talent.” Amanda Holden sparked controversy in recent weeks for her dress choices and tonight she caused another frenzy as she walked out in a sheer, bedazzled gold number.

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Euro Weekly News Website.