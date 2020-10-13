Breaking News -Armed police rush to London Hospital

ARMED police have descended on St Thomas’ Hospital in London after a reported ‘security alert’.

Financial Times journalist Robert Wright reported, “I’m at St Thomas’ Hospital, where there’s some kind of serious incident underway. I can see armed police and there’s a helicopter overhead.”

Lambeth Police have also tweeted: “Police are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas’ Hospital, SE1. We will provide further info when known.”

BBC Radio London Travel tweeted: “Westminster Bridge is currently closed by the police”

“Westminster Bridge and Lambeth Palace Road are closed. Also restrictions for pedestrians. @LambethMPS say they are dealing with a security alert at St Thomas’ Hospital.”

Patients and staff are being evacuated from the site according to eyewitnesses as reported by multiple UK press.

A witness claimed, “Something is happening at St Thomas’ Hospital. My partner who works in cardiac has been evacuated upstairs, does anyone know what going on? Nobody is allowed in and out of the hospital.”

Another added, “My girlfriend just came out of an appointment there and said she saw 10 armed police rushing into it as she was leaving.”

Others said the Metropolitan Police had blocked access to St Thomas’ Hospital and adjacent roads with officers imposing ‘what looked like a total lockdown’.

