CORONAVIRUS UK: As Boris Johnson remains in hospital a former patient describes how he thought the PM wouldn’t survive

Tony Winterburn
boris johnson coronavirus
ave Hunt, a former patient in the ICU close to the PM says he thought Boris would not pull through

Boris Johnson is sitting up and reportedly doing well in St Thomas Hospital in London as a former patient described how he thought the PM was not going to pull through the ordeal.

 

A week ago, the man, Dave Hunt, who is at home recovering, was just a few yards away in an ICU unit close to the PM and witnessed a flurry of activity as Boris was bought in struggling to breathe and requiring oxygen immediately.

This is a slightly haggard-looking Boris Johnson days before he was admitted to hospital.

This is a slightly different account of the PMs health than given out by the UK media bourne out by the fact last night was the third night of his stay in the NHS teaching hospital.

It is understood the PM is sitting up and chatting to medical staff who are keeping him under very close supervision of course and he is engaging in regular video conferencing sessions with his cabinet.

Mr. Johnson’s father Stanley, 79, said he expected his son to go to his official country retreat Chequers to recuperate for weeks.

President Donald Trump also announced in a press conference today that Mr Johnson is “doing much better” after he spoke with Downing Street. Mr. Trump sent his regards to the PM and his family and friends, adding: “He’s still going through a tough time, but he seems to be doing better.”


Aides thanked well-wishers from around the world who have deluged Downing Street with messages of support. The PM’s official spokesman added: “We are hugely grateful for the messages of support that the Prime Minister has received.

“The public response to coronavirus throughout has been fantastic.”

The recovery period will possibly take a couple of months in total though Boris is known for throwing caution to the wind and will not want to sit back and relax as the UK starts its path to its own economic and social recovery.

The PM will most likely finish his recovery in Chequers, Buckinghamshire, a favourite retreat with decades of former Prime Ministers.

 

Check back later for updates on the PM´s progress

 



