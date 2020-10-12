Katy Perry show support on National Coming Out Day

KATY Perry has always been an LGBTQIA+ supporter, regardless of the slightly problematic context of her breakout hit I Kissed a Girl, and along with other celebs is showing her support for National Coming Out Day.

She cheered on her LGBTQIA+ fans Sunday, as she joined Ellen DeGeneres, Paris Hilton, and a host of other A-listers in celebrating National Coming Out Day on social media.

The 35-year-old donned a Christian Siriano cow-print outfit from this week’s American Idol in a video shoutout on her Instagram Story, telling her 107million followers: ‘Hey. Come out… when you’re ready, of course.’

Katy previously told Glamour in 2018 when discussing I Kissed a Girl, ‘If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it. Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes in it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.’

Her pal Ellen, 62, posted an adorable photo with wife Portia de Rossi, 47, to Instagram, writing, ‘Happy #NationalComingOutDay! Here’s to celebrating coming out while we’re all staying in.’

Paris Hilton posed in front of a rainbow heart, writing on Instagram, ‘There’s nothing more powerful than coming out and being who you are. #NationalComingOutDay #LoveIsLove’

The blonde heiress said, ‘As anyone close to me knows, I always have been and always will be a huge supporter of the gay community… Gay people are the strongest and most inspiring people I know.’