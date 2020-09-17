Why Spain is a great place to be gay, and the major advantages for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Legalising gay marriage was so last decade….

In fact, although same-sex marriage was legalised in Spain in 2005, the first recorded same-sex marriage took place in 1901 between two women, Marcela Gracia Ibeas and Elisa Sanchez Loriga. To achieve this Elisa had to adopt a male identity, however, there is recorded evidence of this marriage and the certificate was never annulled. The couple’s secret was discovered but they escaped to Argentina.

Spain loves gay people

Spain was ranked the most gay-friendly country in the entire world in the last Pew Research Centre poll in 2013, with 88 per cent of those surveyed responding “yes” to the question: Should society accept homosexuality?

In comparison, 60 per cent of American respondents said yes to the same statement. In a recent study, Spain was hailed as a ‘model’ nation for gay rights in Europe. The report from IGLA-Europe recognised Spain for laws pertaining to same-sex marriage, adoption, rights for transgender people, and more. Additionally, capital Madrid and Barcelona are often rated in lists of the best travel destinations for LGBTQIA+ people. Overall Spain is a very inclusive country, and you feel the warmth and welcome from almost everyone you meet.

Having a family is easier than elsewhere

Same-sex couples in Spain have also been able to adopt a child together for ten years, while countries like Germany still struggle with the issue. Another reason why Spain is a great place to be gay.

Plus, a child born by in vitro fertilisation in Spain may also be recognised as the child of the biological mother’s same-sex partner, which was way ahead of the times when first implemented.

Health insurers are ahead of the curve with this too for ex-pats. Haylee a health insurance expert at Golden Leaves explained “ For us, a family is a family regardless of sexual orientation of the parents. So long as you apply together and live at the same address you can be included in our family policies, there is no discrimination here.”

Discrimination is never OK

Unlike in the United States where laws against sexual orientation-based discrimination vary by state, Spanish laws have been in place completely forbidding it since 1996. According to Rainbow Europe’s Country Index, sexual orientation-based discrimination is illegal in both employment and goods and services in Spain. Whilst we are all guilty of having bad days you do find the Spanish much more relaxed in their attitude towards life in general, maybe it’s all the red wine that gets drunk, but it’s certainly a glass half full type of country.

The gay pride parades are world-renowned

Madrid’s pride parade may be one of the biggest worldwide, but there are also notable parades in Barcelona, Valencia and Seville. In 2012, Madrid hosted one of the largest parades with a reported 1.2 million people in attendance. The 2007 Euro pride parade hosted in the capital also saw a huge turnout of more than 2 million people. The Spanish really do love an opportunity to celebrate.

