Government Updates UK Coronavirus Figures

The latest daily government update reports 12,872 more coronavirus cases and 65 deaths across the UK.

Today’s figures mark a slight fall from Saturday when 15,166 cases and 81 deaths were recorded. The UK’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 42,825.

The latest figures show hospital admission rates for Covid-19 patients rising most quickly in the North West and the North East and Yorkshire region. Boris Johnson is due to make a ‘dramatic’ statement tomorrow, northern leaders have already been told that Liverpool at least will be forced into a Tier 3 lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the UK is in a “perilous” position, and the ability of the NHS to see non-COVID patients is under threat. NHS England’s latest figures show 32 people died in hospital with COVID-19 over the space of 24 hours.

