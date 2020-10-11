Liverpool faces ‘tier 3’ lockdown with Pubs, bars and gyms expected to close

Liverpool faces a ‘tier 3’ lockdown, Leaders were contacted by Boris Johnson today and told to expect these restrictions from Monday.

Liverpool’s leaders have been told the city region will go into the strictest tier of England’s new lockdown system and the measures could remain in place for up to six months. Local leaders agreed in principle to implement the strictest lockdown measures in the city but they are said to be awaiting Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official sign-off.

Casinos and bookmakers would also be closed under the restrictions, while restaurants, schools and universities would remain open. City region leaders have reportedly spoken with the government about the measures and have asked that they will be free to review the situation on a monthly basis.

Downing Street has refused to comment on the update ahead of the prime minister making a statement in the Commons on Monday about England’s new three-tier system.

