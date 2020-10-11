“Child prodigy” Alcaraz wins his second professional title

“Child prodigy” Carlos Alcaraz wins again as the 17-year-old claims his second professional title on the Challenger ATP circuit.

17-YEAR-OLD tennis star, Carlos Alcaraz, has won his second professional title after defeating 28-year-old Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the final of the Sánchez-Casal Leotron Catalonia tournament.

The win means that Alcaraz now has 80 more ATP points and has risen 30 places in the rankings to place himself between 150 and 160.

The “child prodigy” from Murcia started slowly losing 6-4 in the opening set but managed to control his nerves and finally settled into his game, winning the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to claim his second professional title on the Challenger ATP circuit.

🏆💪@alcarazcarlos03 lifts his second #ATPChallenger trophy and first on home soil. Champion at the @SanchezCasal in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/zUIHa6UK3c — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) October 11, 2020



Next week, the 17-year-old will be back in action competing against Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening round of the JC Equelite Academy Challenger, in Villena.

