‘Child prodigy’ tennis star set for big things following latest triumph

A young Murcian tennis player, being dubbed a ‘child prodigy,’ is making history after a highly successful week on the courts.

CARLOS ALCARAZ GARFIA, has become the second Spanish player after Rafa Nadal to win a Challenger tournament following his achievement in Trieste.

The 17-year-old, who has been described as being a ‘physical marvel’ and having ‘remarkable skills’, managed to overcome Italian, Riccardo Banadio, in straight sets to triumph in the tournament.

The win helped add 105 ATP points to his ranking and sees him move up 90 places in the ranking to claim a place in the top 220.

In addition, he pocketed a prize of €12,500 in cash.

Alcaraz, from El Palmar in Murcia, became the 15th youngest player in the history of tennis to win a Challenger trophy and the second Spanish, only surpassed by Rafa Nadal, who achieved it in 2003 in Barletta at 16 years and eight months.

The Murcian, is seen as a huge prospect for Spanish tennis and has caught the eye of many around the circuit.

Nike have already signed the young talent to a million euro contract, viewing Alcaraz as a future top star of the sport.

