Donald Trump’s physician has cleared him for taking part in public events.

SEAN Conley, the doctor of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Thursday, October 8, that the President will be able to participate in public events from this Saturday as he has responded well to treatment for his Covid infection.

“Saturday will be the 10th day since his diagnosis on Thursday and based on the track record of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Conley said in his latest report on Trump’s state of health.

The presidential doctor has reiterated that “after returning home (this past Monday) his physical condition has remained stable and without indications that suggest disease progression, without evidence of adverse therapeutic effects.”

Trump has shown no symptoms of Covid-19 since Tuesday after being hospitalised for the weekend after his diagnosis and suffering from fever, fatigue and breathing problems.

The President assured this Wednesday that his rapid improvement is due to the experimental cocktail made by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and promised to distribute it free to all Americans. He also said that his contagion was “a blessing from God” since he was able to learn about the disease and the effects of the medicine.

Shortly after Conley’s announcement, Trump indicated that he plans to organise a rally this coming Saturday in Florida and thus restart his campaign after hospitalisation and convalescence from COVID-19.

“I think I’ll try to do a rally on Saturday night if we have enough time to organise it, we want to do it probably in Florida on Saturday night,” he announced in an interview on Fox News.

The President has also reported his plans to host a second rally on Sunday night, this time in Pennsylvania.

Asked if he had already tested negative for coronavirus in any test, Trump replied that “there is no reason to be tested all the time.”

During the interview, Trump spoke with a hoarse voice and twice had to interrupt his responses due to coughing.

