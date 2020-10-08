Trump Refuses Virtual Debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump has flatly refused to take part in a proposed virtual debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

‘I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate’ says Donald Trump, ‘I don’t think I’m contagious, I want to do a rally tonight!’ That was the reply Trump gave to The Commission on Presidential Debates as they announced the shift in formats.

Donald Trump said this morning he will not participate in a virtual debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden – as he claimed he has been ‘cured’ of coronavirus so there is no need. “That’s not accessible to us. I beat him easily in the first debate,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network minutes after the bipartisan commission that hosts the debates announced it would be shifting the format to virtual.

The president added: “That’s not what debating is all about. you sit behind a computer and do a debate – it’s ridiculous and then they cut you off whenever they want.”

Trump’s interview with Bartiromo was seized upon immediately by Nancy Pelosi. The Speaker said that she would be discussing ‘the 25th Amendment’ Friday, referring to the constitutional measure to remove the president from office because of incapacitation.

