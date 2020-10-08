Famous birthdays this week

FIND out which celebrities, sportspeople, pop sensations and Hollywood stars will be enjoying their birthdays this week.

Matt Damon, Actor, October 8, 1970, 50

Oscar-winning actor who came to prominence in 1997 when he and childhood friend Ben Affleck wrote and starred in ‘Good Will Hunting’, which won them the Academy and Golden Globe awards for Best Screenplay and earned Damon a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.



Sharon Osbourne, Reality star, October 9, 1952, 68

Wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne who starred on MTV’s ‘The Osbournes’. She appeared as a judge on The X Factor and America’s Got Talent. In light of her success managing her husband, Osbourne branched out into managing many big-name acts.



Dan Stevens, Actor, October 10, 1982, 38

Actor who has appeared in a BBC version of Jane Austen’s ‘Sense & Sensibility’ and played the role of Matthew Crawley on ‘Downton Abbey’. He starred in the 2014 film ‘The Guest’ before being cast as the Beast for the 2017 feature ‘Beauty and the Beast’.



Dawn French, Actress, October 11, 1957, 63

Created BBC’s ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ with Jennifer Saunders. She also played multiple roles in ‘Murder Most Horrid’ and the lead role as Geraldine Granger in the sitcom ‘The Vicar of Dibley’. She has been nominated for over six BAFTA awards.



Hugh Jackman, Actor, October 12, 1968, 52

Australian actor known for playing Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ film series. His other credits include ‘The Greatest Showman’ and the film version of Les Misérables’ for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.



Sacha Baron Cohen, Actor, October 13, 1971, 49

British comedian and satirist who created the hilarious and controversial characters Ali G and Borat. He also appeared in ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ and starred as Admiral General Haffaz Aladeen in ‘The Dictator’.



Ben Whishaw, Actor, October 14, 1980, 40

English film and television actor well known for his roles in ‘Spectre’, ‘The Danish Girl’, and ‘Skyfall’. As a stage actor, he received acclaim for his role in Hamlet. He is also a voice actor and has voiced ‘Paddington Bear’ in the film franchise.

