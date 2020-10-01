Famous birthdays this week

FIND out which celebrities, sportspeople, pop sensations and Hollywood stars will be enjoying their birthdays this week.

Harry Hill, Comedian, October1, 1964, 56

Hosted a radio show called ‘Harry Hill’s Fruit Corner’. He also narrated ‘You’ve Been Framed!’ and hosted ‘Harry Hill’s TV Burp’. He worked as a doctor before winning the Perrier Award for Best Newcomer at the 1992 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Sting, Rock singer, October 2, 1951, 69

Multi-instrumentalist and singer for The Police, known for such hits as ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ and ‘Message in a Bottle’. He also became a successful solo artist, releasing his first album ‘The Dream of the Blue Turtles’ in 1985, followed by ten more albums over the next two decades.



Gwen Stefani, Pop singer, October 3, 1969, 51

No Doubt rocker who became famous for singles such as ‘Just a Girl’, ‘Don’t Speak,’ and ‘Hey Baby’, for which she won a Grammy Award. She also pursued a solo career, releasing tracks like ‘What You Waiting For?’



Ashley Banjo, Dancer, October 4, 1988, 32

English hip hop dancer who first gained fame by winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ with his dance crew Diversity. He became a judge on the competition show ‘Dancing on Ice’ in 2018 and is standing in for Simon Cowell on the current series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.



Kate Winslet, Actress, October 5, 1975, 45

Best known for playing Rose in the 1997 classic ‘Titanic’. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the 2008 film ‘The Reader’ and also received Academy Award nominations for her roles in ‘Sense and Sensibility’, ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and ‘Little Children’.



Elisabeth Shue, Actress, October 6, 1963, 57

Gave an emotional and memorable performance as Sera in 1995’s ‘Leaving Las Vegas’. The role earned her an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She recently starred in hit American superhero web TV series ‘The Boys’.



Simon Cowell, Entrepreneur, October 7, 1959, 61

Television producer, executive, and talent manager who served as a judge on ‘American Idol’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘The X Factor’. He also produced ‘America’s Got Talent’ and served as the CEO of the entertainment company Syco.

