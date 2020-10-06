PUREGYM has apologised for shockingly inappropriate social media advertising, after being criticised for a post on a local Facebook page, advertising a workout titled “12 Years Of Slave” to celebrate Black History Month, which began on October 1.

It reads, “Entitled ’12YearsOfSlave’ (after the epic movie) this is our workout of the month designed by @mattsimpt to celebrate black history month. Slavery was hard and so is this.

“The twist to this is one rep of your first exercise, two of the second but before you move on to the third exercise which is also three reps you must start at the beginning to move on 😉 AND that’s how the entire workout goes.”