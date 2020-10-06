A MOTHER has shared her distress after a horrific lawnmower accident left little girl without her leg.

Abigail Reardon was staying at her father’s home in Rhode Island when she was ‘backed over by a ride-on lawnmower’ in front of her six-year-old sister, in a horrific accident resulting in five operations and her left foot being amputated.

Abigail’s ‘devastated’ mother Sarah, from Massachusetts, admitted that she was ‘very, very grateful that it wasn’t worse’, and is now warning other parents to be aware of the dangers of lawnmowers.

Sarah said: ‘I am grieving and crushed, for what happened, but she is still my girl. She is still the same silly, goofy, happy little three-year-old and that personality just came back to life in the hospital.

‘As devastated as I am by what happened to her, it was this weird mix of being very very grateful that it wasn’t worse. It easily could have been.’

Suggesting too many families treat lawnmowers like toys, Sarah added: ‘If you’re mowing, there’s no need for them be outside playing especially around the lawnmower or tractor, and certainly don’t give rides on it, it is a dangerous machine.’

Sarah’s friend Karen launched a crowd-fundraiser for Abigail, explaining that the little girl will need many prosthetic legs as she grows, you can see the page here if you wish to help and donate.

Proud mother Sarah also shared on the page that Abigail was improving and even walking around.