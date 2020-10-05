TRADITIONALLY, sugar was a way to preserve food as well as sweetening it and adding more flavour to it. These days sugar is the enemy to our health and well-being, however, that is due to it being put in every bit of processed food that is produced. It’s simply not used as it was meant to be.

Today, there are a lot of options beyond the old granulated white sugar, to use in our dishes. Choosing them can help us discover new flavours and incorporate new foods into our diet. But be careful, don’t be fooled by their names because, they may sound natural, but they are not always so. It’s also important to remember – everything in moderation.

These options are not healthy alternatives to sugar. What is certain is that they are less harmful, but not for that reason, healthy. They must be consumed in their proper measure and sporadically. Glucose from sugar provides people with the energy necessary for the proper functioning of the body.

Cane sugar

When we talk about the authentic raw form of cane sugar, it is true that it is somewhat less processed. It still retains some of the molasses and moisture from the plant so technically you’re consuming less sugar and calories per serving, making it healthier and much tastier.

Honey

Honey is perhaps the most widely used sweetener throughout history and has more than 80 per cent sugar in its composition. This data surprised you, right? If you are going to use honey to sweeten, do it because you like the taste of it and not because it is “better” than traditional sugar. The only honey that can work as a natural sweetener is raw, which is opaque and thick, quite different from what we get in supermarkets.

Stevia

Stevia is a sweetener that has become very popular in recent years. It is obtained from a green leafy plant from the Amazon. But beware, that it comes from a plant does not automatically make it a healthy product. Although it is presented to us as something different, the reality is that it is nothing more than one more sweetener.

Coconut sugar

Despite what its name may indicate, coconut sugar does not come from the fruit itself but from the sap of the coconut tree flowers. Although it is obtained with a simpler and less refined process than other sugars, such as cane, for example, in the end, it also contains fructose, glucose, and sucrose.

There are many variations to tempt you on the shelves, sticking with raw products is always best, but the truth is – Everything in moderation makes for a healthier life.