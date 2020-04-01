Sweet future for Maro’s old sugar factory





NERJA’S local government reactivated reclassification of 250 hectares of agricultural land in Mara.

The town hall now intends to go ahead with Sociedad Azucarera Larios plans for an 18-hole golf course with 680 properties and several hotels.

The project has now been announced in the province’s Official Bulletin (BOP) and the official document setting out the project can be viewed online on Nerja town hall’s website.

The regional government, the Junta de Andalucia, has stipulated that the 19th century factory buildings must be rehabilitated and restored as a luxury category hotel.

Although welcomed as a source of direct and indirect employment, in some quarters there has been opposition to the project.





Inn 2017 opponents created a civic platform Otra Nerja y Mara es Posible (Another Nerja and Mara is possible) although this was countered by another, Maro Golf, Proyecto Turistico de Gran Calado para Nuestro Municipio, stressing its importance.



