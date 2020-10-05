MALLORCA is opening communication agencies for its main tourism market nations which will serve as what the administration’s Tourism councillor described as “small branches” of the island.

Andreu Serra said the offices will be for the German, British, Scandinavian and national markets.

-- Advertisement --



The aim, he explained, is “to generate direct dialogue in the four main markets”, and to work with the sector on a strategic tourism strategy which is “everyone’s.”

Serra revealed the agency plans at the “Tourism quality, a necessary alternative” event last Friday organised by the ESERP business school Essentially Mallorca, a private organisation seeking to reposition the island internationally as a luxury destination.

The island’s Tourism councillor made the point that even before the pandemic the Mallorca Tourism Foundation was setting out a road map for the future based on tourism of a higher quality, which values a luxury product, excellence, safety and sustainability.

Commenting on Mallorca as a safe destination, Serra referred to the Mallorca Tourism Foundation’s plans to stage a safe tourism forum at the end of this month with the island at the centre of work on planning for safety at airports, in the tourism chain, as well as in technology.

Serra said he believed safety is going to be a key issue for any tourist destination from now on, and that to reactivate the sector “we have to be a pioneer destination and leading the way in tourism intelligence and health safety.”

He also talked about other potentially strong visitor markets for Mallorca, like France and Italy, and the need to attract more visitors from Scandinavia.

Thank you for reading this article “Mallorca opening communication agencies in main tourism market nations”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow