THE Mallorca tourism promotion marketing plan round two gets underway with a half million euro budget to boost the island’s position as a holiday destination.

The island council’s Mallorca Tourism Foundation has published the second call for proposals to promote public-private actions aimed at promoting tourismamong the main markets.

Top of the list are the German-speaking countries, the UK and Ireland, but also the national, French, Italian, Russian, Ukrainian and Swiss markets.

The island administration identifies the Benelux nations (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), the Nordic countries, and other markets with direct connectivity as important targets too.

The objective is to strengthen the promotion of the Mallorca brand through a public-private partnership, which will join forces and achieve a greater impact of advertising campaigns and increase promotion channels.

The Consell pointed out that given the action must be a shared effort on the part of the foundation and private companies, it will involve advertising investments of up to €1 million.

The maximum eligible amount per company is €120,000.

These actions should stimulate the attraction of tourist flows consistent with the emitting markets and product segments considered strategic, as well as boosting the medium and low season, the island council stressed.

The specific tourist segments the island administration wants the advertising campaign to focus on are family tourism, sport, MICE (meetings, incentives, congresses and events), nature, luxury, assets, culture and heritage and gastronomy.

The rules make it very clear the marketing campaign should definitely not be linked only to a sun and sand, but must be connected to at least one of the tourism segments mentioned.

The Consell explained this call focuses on travel agencies and tour operators, groupings of travel agencies and consortia of travel agencies and online tourism.

Also shipping companies with connections to Mallorca, creators of tourist promotional content in in the island, local tourist agencies and any kind of regulated tourist accommodation which want to carry out a marketing campaign in Mallorca.

