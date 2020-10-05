Gone are the plain streets as Velez-Malaga introduces a touch of colour and fun

THE Town Hall has painted the pavement of one of the main commercial streets of Velez-Malaga in bright colours while the pedestrianisation plan of the entire area is being carried out.

Camino de Málaga is immersed in an ambitious urban transformation project of the historic centre of Velez-Malaga and is part of a project to pedestrianise the area along with other adjoining streets.

Following the request of the merchants in the area, the decisión was made to give the street a new and original appearance as a temporary solution until the proper project has begun; as a tourist attraction to promote local commerce and economic and social reactivation.

To do this, a total of 1,300 square metres of pavement have been painted in bright colours and cracks and unevenness in the surface have been fixed, with a budget of about €26,800. The street was fully opened to pedestrians on October 1.

