Rincón de la Victoria Dinosaur and Zip Line Theme Park project held back for eight months

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development has opened the public information period on the environmental authorisation of the Rincón de la Victoria Dinosaur and Zip Line Theme Park project.

The construction of this leisure area in Parque Victoria in La Cala del Moral has already suffered eight months of delay derived from the outbreak of Covid-19. The company Paalwing Park had four months to present the works project after the signing of the agreement with the Axarquian Council in early August 2019. From here, the awardee had 20 months to execute the first phase. So the expected date was the end of 2021. This has been extended by almost a year due to the pandemic.

The Theme Park project has a budget of 3.6 million euros. The Town Hall has made a public concession for a plot in two sectors of Parque Victoria for the exploitation of the theme park for the next 25 years. In return, they will receive a royalty of 747,175 euros.

In the first phase, the dinosaur enclosure will be built and the second corresponds to the zip lines. This was scheduled for 2024, although it is expected to last until 2025.

The theme park has an area of ​​68,397.97 square metres. In it, there will be replicas of 35 dinosaurs, 19 life-size and 16 with mobility. The enclosure will also have a hiking route characteristic of the Jurassic period in southern Europe, as well as recreational spaces with other recreational elements.

There will also be excavation spaces for small archaeologists, restaurants and tapas kiosks, a viewpoint with a photographic point, souvenir shop and a scientific exhibition at the entrance.

Activities for adults and children will also be offered such as face painters, entertainers and tattoo artists. The entrance will be free access to part of the facilities and green areas. It will be open all year round, although with reduced hours in low season.

The representative of the company Paalwin Park SL, Aprile Winterstein, confirmed yesterday the interest of the shareholders to carry out the project of the Dinosaur Park and Zip Lines in Rincón de la Victoria despite the delay accumulated by the processing of the environmental report. Their only concern is that they cannot maintain the planned capacity, especially in closed spaces, due to the restrictions that Covid-19 imposes on leisure venues.

