Extra restrictions in Palma district in place for another week

EXTRA restrictions in one Palma district are in place for another week after the Balearic government decided to extend the exceptional measures in Arquitecto Bennazar due to the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the zone.

The regional Health and Consumer ministry said on Friday the tighter restrictions first implemented in the neighbourhood on September 18 and then eased a little to allow people to go in and out of the delimited area from September 26 would now remain effective until at least October 9.

According to the regional ministry, while there has been some improvement in the Covid-19 infection situation in the district since the additional restrictions were first introduced, this has not been sufficient to demonstrate that the situation is stabilising.

The 14-day accumulated rate of cases of the virus went from 448.33 per 100,000 inhabitants on September 18 to 233.64 per 100,000 on September 30, representing a reduction of 47.89 per cent.

The rate of positive PCR test results over seven days dropped from 8.13 per cent on September 18 to 7.42 per cent by the end of the month, in other words down 8.7 per cent.

The Balearic administration pointed out the figures are above the limits considered a risk by the

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in regards to managing health epidemics, which are a 14-day accumulated rate of 60 and a positivity rate of three per cent.

