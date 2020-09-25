Ban on movement for Palma neighborhoods under extra restrictions lifted

THE ban on movement in an out of Palma neighbourhoods under extra restrictions has been lifted thanks to positive results from the measures.

Balearic regional Health minister Patricia Gomez announced on Friday that while the measures introduced in the Son Gotleu, Can Capes, Soledat Nord and half of the Son Canals district on September 11 to contain a surge in new Covid-19 cases are being extended for another seven days, residents and non-residents will be allowed to enter and leave the delimited zone from 10pm tomorrow Saturday September 26.

In addition, places of worship, gymnasiums and sports centres in this part of the Mallorca capita will be able to open their doors once again, albeit with a 25 per cent limit on maximum capacity.

The same applies to the Arquitecto Bennazar zone, where the regional administration imposed tighter restrictions last Friday September 18.

Gomez said the epidemiology situation in the affected neighbourhoods was moving in the right direction.

The cumulative rate of positive cases over seven days went down from 290.14 per 100,000 inhabitants on September 11 to 140.67 by September 23, representing a reduction of just over 48 per cent.

The rate of positive results from PCR tests carried out over a week changed from 12.9 per cent on September 11 to 6.6 per cent on September 23, or nearly 51 per cent lower.

At the same time, the Balearic administration made it clear that the districts are by no means out of the woods yet and a series of extra restrictions remain in place, including a 50 per cent maximum limit in bars, cafes, restaurants and shops.

The 10pm closing time rule is also unchanged for the moment.

So too is the prohibition on social public and private gatherings of more than five people not from the same household.

Residents will be free to move around, but the advice is to stay at home and to avoid going out unless necessary.

The regional government also advises inhabitants to limit social contacts to their usual household.

