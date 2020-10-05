Britain’s Got Talent Comedian Receives ‘death threats’ after Semi Final Victory

Nabil Abdul Rashid, who is a big hit with Britain’s Got Talent judges, received death threats after his performance on Saturday.

Britain’s Got Talent contestant Nabil Abdul Rashid has been hit with ‘serious death threats’ after his performance in Saturday’s semi-final. After an extended delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s semis have been entertaining millions of viewers for the past five weeks with the last bunch of acts vying for a place in this weekend’s finale in action on Saturday night.

Among them was Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act, comedian Nabil, and he got a firm seal of approval from her and her fellow judges with them choosing him to send through to the final. Dixon recently sparked thousands of complaints after she wore a gold BLM necklace on the show, supporting Judge and dancer Ashley Banjo’s ‘knee’ tribute a week earlier.

However, the results didn’t go down too well with everyone at home, with many viewers outraged that singing nurse Beth Porch didn’t even make it into the judges’ top 3, despite them dubbing her “an extraordinary talent” and a “credit to humanity” after she performed an original song as a tribute to the NHS.

Nabil tweeted: “Funny how I made fun of lefties too but so far it’s not them wishing death on me or sending me abuse.. hmmm who were the snowflakes again? ” One less than impressed viewer tweeted: “All I saw was anti-white racism and stereotyping of people with right-wing political views… disgusting @Ofcom please investigate this bias racist propaganda on this show again. @SimonCowell are you not ashamed of what this programme has become?”

