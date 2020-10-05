Anti-social media – Press Opinion and Our View on the News in the World Today

SOCIAL media messaging giant Twitter has come under criticism and accusations of double standards after tweeting that “tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed”

This followed the announcement of US President and a barrage of both abusive and celebratory messages revelling in the fact he had been hospitalised.

Twitter’s warning has been heavily criticised by users who have themselves faced both death threats and abuse over their Twitter feed.

The social media platform has long been accused of falling short of protecting users from messages of hate, whether they be shared both publicly and privately.

Users highlighted the constant attacks and comments directed toward minority groups, with some tweeting their personal stories showing how Twitter refused to take action even after reports were made.

However, the platform has taken some action against those they believe violated guidelines.

Kanye West was banned because he called a Forbes editor a “white supremacist,” and tweeted the man’s phone number.

Grime star Wiley has been permanently suspended from Twitter, five days after he used the site to publish antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

Though Twitter has been praised for these actions, users still push for more protection. Particularly for minority races, LGBTQ people, women and religions.

A spokesperson for the social media company is quoted as saying, “At Twitter, our singular goal is to improve the health of the public conversation, including ensuring the safety of people who use our service.

“Abuse and harassment have no place on Twitter and we have policies in place – which apply to everyone, everywhere – that address abuse and harassment and hateful conduct.

“If we identify accounts that violate these rules, we will take enforcement action.”

