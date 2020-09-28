Singing from the same hymn sheet – Press Opinion and Our View on the News in the World Today

AT this point you would hope that we would be reading from the same hymn sheet when it comes to worries about catching the coronavirus and how we can be tested if need be.

However, conflicting information seems to be circling still with regard to what to do if you should feel ill, symptoms and even the pressure on hospitals.

-- Advertisement --



Take Malaga Province, for example, EWN has had readers call in extremely ill and worried after calling the Covid hotline but have been told they do not have enough symptoms to warrant a test. Some of these people have been elderly and with underlying health symptoms but they have been told all they can do is quarantine as there is no space for them in certain hospitals or not enough tests available to go around. Others have been told they must not go to the emergency room if they suspect they have the virus.

Does this point to misinformation or a push towards the hopes of creating a herd immunity? Herd immunity may sound like a positive direction but it would also seem to indicate “survival of the fittest” pushing aside those who will not make it.

Hospitalisations throughout April were at their highest and it was understandable that hospitals were unprepared and struggling. They dropped off again until recently but are still only a third of what they were during the early part of the virus.

So, why would we be told there are no beds available? The Junta de Andalucia also publishes information on beds available which is conflicting with what the public is being told when contacting health centres.

We read of different test centres in the UK and see pictures of people queuing round the block waiting to have a test. However, getting a test in Malaga seems an impossible task according to our readers.

The health crisis has caused a constant need for updated information, a need for assurance and the knowledge that we will all be safe.

So far the people who are supposed to be in charge of this are not, in fact, on the same hymn sheet and lives are being lost as they work it out.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Singing from the same hymn sheet – Press Opinion and Our View on the News in the World Today.”

To read more “Our View” click here.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!