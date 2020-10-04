US President Trump claims to be feeling better in video released this morning on Twitter

THE US president, Donald Trump, has assured in a video recorded from the military hospital where he is admitted that he is “much better” and that he is working to “return completely”, although “the real test will be in the next days.”

The video that he has released on the Twitter social network shows the president behind a desk with a shirt, jacket, but no tie, with today’s date and the time in America at 12.51am.

Subsequently, the White House has forwarded two snapshots of US President Trump dated this Saturday in which he can be seen working from the same desk in the presidential suite and alone in a conference room in the Walter Reed military hospital.

“I got here, I did not feel very well, but now I feel much better. We are working hard to come back completely. I have to go back because we still have to make America great again,” Trump says in the video in which he adds: “I think I’ll be back soon.”

“I feel good, but in the next few days, it seems that it will be the real test. We will see what happens in the next two days,” adds the president.

“I want to end the campaign the way we have been doing it,” says Trump, who has had to suspend all his public commitments since Thursday night, when it became public that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, US President Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Military Hospital, outside of Washington, to receive more intensive care from his medical team.

“We are going to win against this coronavirus or whatever they want to call it,” the president said in the video. “I could not stay in the White House locked up. Without leaving, without even being able to go to the Oval Office,” said the US president, who has said that he had to “confront the problem” of his illness. The experimental therapies they are testing and the ones he is receiving are a “miracle that comes from God,” he said. Trump has also pointed out that his wife, Melania Trump, is “handling it very well” since she is also younger than him. “A little bit younger (younger),” added Trump, 74, 24 years older than his wife.

For its part, the medical team that treats Donald Trump for COVID-19 has been “cautiously optimistic” after a day in which the president has not presented a fever and has not needed supplemental oxygen, although it has been reiterated that the president “is not out of danger. ” In a statement, the presidential doctor, Sean Conley, said that Trump “continues well” and has “made substantial progress since his diagnosis.” He also reported that the president did not have a fever on Saturday and did not require supplemental oxygen, “with a saturation level between 96 and 98 per cent throughout the day.”

“Although he is not out of danger, the (medical) team is cautiously optimistic,” the statement said, adding that on Sunday the president will continue to be observed and will receive a new dose of the antiviral Remdesivir, to which he has responded without complications.