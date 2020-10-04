Blind Bulgarian Mystic Baba Vanga ‘Predicted Donald Trump’s Coronavirus illness’

A blind Bulgarian mystic is said to have predicted Donald Trump’s health problems.

Know as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, Baba Vanga’s revelations had predicted in December last year that the US President would come down with a ‘mysterious illness’ that would leave him deaf and with a brain tumour.

Donald and the US First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Some of her other predictions were Brexit, 9/11 and the tsunami in Thailand and she is said to have been making predictions right up until her death in 1996. The psychic grew up on a farm in what is now Macedonia and she was blinded in a dust storm.

This, her fans claim, was what gave her a “second sight” which enabled her to predict future events – some of which have been uncannily accurate. Despite dying 23 years ago, those with a keen interest in mysticism continue to revere Baba’s work, which some claim looks forward to 5079 – the year she believed the universe will end.

Vanga was taken seriously, in fact, so seriously that the Bulgarian government put her on the parole and Baba had a small entourage of staff who wrote down her prophecies for her. In addition, the Institutes of Suggestology and Parapsychology in Sofia and Petrich studied Vanga’s phenomenal psychic abilities.

