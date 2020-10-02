US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have been forced to self-isolate after a close aid tested positive for COVID-19.

Update: Within the last few minutes it has been revealed that Trump and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus after going into quarantine.

The aid, Hope Hicks, who serves as a counsellor to the president, reportedly tested positive for the disease on Thursday, the day after she travelled with the president to a rally. The President tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Ms Hicks, 31, has travelled with the president a number of times during the past week, including on presidential helicopter Marine One, and on Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate. In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

Deere added: “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is travelling.”

Hicks, one of the president’s most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Some critics of the president said he frequently lied about the severity of the pandemic.

