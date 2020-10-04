Uk Government to Announce £50 Voucher ‘Cash for COVID’ Tests

£170million of British taxpayers’ money to go on Amazon and other online store vouchers in a bid to coax people into a coronavirus study.

400,000 people across the UK will be asked to provide data in exchange for a €56 (£50) voucher. Some will get the opportunity to provide data for a year for €476 (£425) in gift cards

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) did not confirm whether the vouchers were for online or offline use. Each participant, picked in a random mail shot, will get a €56 (£50) voucher — rising to €476 (£425) for a 12-month stint. They can be spent at 40 outlets including Amazon, Primark and John Lewis and TK Maxx.

Tory Matt Vickers, on the Future of Retail all-party group, said: “You’d have thought people would do such tests without a fee. But if they are to be paid, vouchers should only be spent on the high street.” The ONS did not comment on where the vouchers can be used, but said: “The real value of that knowledge is likely to vastly exceed the financial cost of the study itself.”

Questions to be answered

It makes sense that mass-testing is vital to combat COVID is vital and the more data officials can use to track the deadly virus’s spread, the better. But does Boris Johnson really have to splurge up to €190m (£170million) handing out online store vouchers to coerce people into taking part in what basically is a testing study?

Wouldn’t the general British public volunteer their time for free for such a good cause? Even more bizarrely, one of the stores that is benefiting from the Governments proposed scheme is, wait for it, Amazon!- which paid just €328 (£293million) in direct UK tax last year despite revenues of €15.3b (£13.7billion). Its business is largely responsible for the catastrophic collapse of town centres after all!

Surely, the money would be best spent on the UK’s local high streets?

