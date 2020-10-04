The Easy Horse Rescue Centre are ready to raise some much-needed funds as next year’s calendar of amazing animal pictures is available for pre-order.

THE Easy Horse Rescue Centre have put together a wonderful 2021 fundraising calendar to raise some much-needed funds for the charity.

Each calendar month you will meet a new rescued equine and learn their incredible survival story, with our horses, donkeys, ponies – and a pig! – featured in gorgeous photographs captured by their volunteer photographer, Elaine Warnock.

This full-colour and highly functional 13-page calendar costs €15 and opens up to A3 size, including date boxes to write important events and reminders.

The coronavirus crisis has meant 2020 has been a particularly gruelling and challenging year for the rescue centre.

Their charity shops had to close for almost four months and had to cancel their monthly open days and fundraising events. The loss of these sources of funding has left them in a critical situation.

By purchasing the Easy Horse calendar, the much-needed funds raised will help them overcome this difficult time in order for them to continue offering their 120 rescued horses, ponies and donkeys a safe and loving sanctuary.

Buying a calendar will help the caring charity to feed a horse for two days!

Everyone who has worked on the calendar project has volunteered their time and almost every cent raised from sales goes straight to horses in need.

Pre-order your copies now and receive them before Christmas!

Thank you for reading this article “Easy Horse Calendar ready to raise much-needed funds”.

