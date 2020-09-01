Easy Horse Rescue Centre needs more volunteers

A well-known, long running and much-loved charity in Costa Blanca is on the look out for more volunteers, and you can help.

EASY HORSE CARE RESCUE CENTRE has been around since 2008 after founders Sue and Rod Weeding met Luceiro.

The expats moved to Spain in 2001 looking to kick back, relax and enjoy the sun, however when they met Luceiro, a two-year-old stallion; their plans changed and the horse rescue centre was born.

The young stallion was found locked in a filthy dark stable, his left eye badly injured and rotting, hurling himself repeatedly against the bars of his stall as flies drove him crazy.

Unable to walk away from such a distressing case of animal cruelty, they brought Luceiro home.

Today, the centre cares for around 90 horses, ponies and donkeys who have been saved from abuse, and they need your help.

Every day the fields have to be cleaned to help keep the flies at bay, prevent infestations of worms and to provide a hygienic and pleasant environment for their equines to live in.

They work in teams to help make it easier for this to happen and they are looking for volunteers to join these teams.

Head to their website to download their volunteer pack and enjoy making new friends; both human and equine.

