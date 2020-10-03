A Chief of Staff at the Whitehouse has told a group of reporters that President Trump’s condition is ‘concerning’ and ‘the next 48 hours are critical’.

Earlier on Friday CNN reported after Trump’s hospitalization that White House officials “have serious concerns about Trump’s condition tonight.” However, sources said Trump’s “symptoms are worse than those of the First Lady at this point.” The same source said that the president was given oxygen at the White House before going to the military hospital.

One adviser said of Trump’s condition: “This is serious.” The President is said to be “very tired, very fatigued, and having some trouble breathing.” However, one official told CNN the public shouldn’t be worried, and that Trump is taking this “very seriously.” A White House official has refuted these claims and insisted Trump is “fatigued,” but he’s not “deteriorating.”

Mr Trump’s physician Dr Sean Conley said his medical team was “extremely happy” with Mr Trump’s progress at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington DC. Giving an update outside the hospital on Saturday, Dr Conley said the president was fever-free, was not on oxygen and was not having difficulty breathing after testing positive for Covid-19.

Trump is currently undergoing a range of treatments including a polyclonal antibody cocktail made by Regeneron that is not available to the public, remdesivir – an Ebola drug that has already been shown to work against the virus – and vitamin D. He is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (the generic name for Pepcid AC), melatonin and daily aspirin.