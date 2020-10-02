The White House has announced that Donald Trump is being moved to Walter Reed military hospital as ‘precautionary measure’ for COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump has been flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo tests and will remain there for a ‘few days’ on the advice of his doctors, the White House told reporters.

The US President, 74, is said to be in good spirits but feeling tired after testing positive for COVID-19. He has been treated with the Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and several supplements, the White House physician said.

The president was treated with a single eight-gram dose of the experimental synthetic antibodies on Friday, according to a statement by US Navy Commander and his personal physician Sean P. Conley. This was accompanied by zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.

The President has not tweeted since Friday at around 1 am when he announced his diagnosis. Sources say he was due on a 12.15 pm conference call with governors but was replaced at the last minute by Vice President Mike Pence. Trump was very ‘lethargic’ on his way back from a fundraiser in New Jersey on Thursday night and fell asleep on Air Force One on Wednesday evening which is also highly unusual for him

Trump’s campaign has now been cancelled ‘until further notice’.